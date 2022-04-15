Log in
Ukraine says Russia used long-range bombers on Mariupol; first time in war

04/15/2022 | 09:19am EDT
A view shows a destroyed building in Mariupol

(Reuters) - Ukraine's defence ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said on Friday that for, the first time since the start of its invasion, Russia used long-range bombers to attack the besieged port city of Mariupol.

Motuzyanyk said Russia was concentrating its efforts on seizing the cities of Rubizhne, Popasna and Mariupol.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alexander Winning; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
