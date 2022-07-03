Ukraine says Russian ship carrying Ukrainian grain detained by Turkey

KARASU/KYIV, July 3 (Reuters) - Turkish customs authorities
have detained a Russian cargo ship carrying grain which Ukraine
says is stolen, Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey said on Sunday.
Ukraine had previously asked Turkey to detain the
Russian-flagged Zhibek Zholy cargo ship, according to an
official and documents viewed by Reuters.
Reuters reporters saw the Zhibek Zholy ship anchored about 1
km from shore and outside of the Karasu port on Sunday, with no
obvious signs of movement aboard or by other vessels nearby.
"We have full co-operation. The ship is currently standing
at the entrance to the port, it has been detained by the customs
authorities of Turkey," Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar said on
Ukrainian national television.
Bodnar said the ship's fate would be decided by a meeting of
investigators on Monday and that Ukraine was hoping for the
confiscation of the grain.
Ukraine has accused Russia of stealing grain from the
territories that Russian forces have seized since Moscow's
invasion began in late February. The Kremlin has previously
denied that Russia has stolen any Ukrainian grain.
A Ukrainian foreign ministry official, citing information
from Ukraine's maritime administration, told Reuters on Friday
the 7,146 dwt Zhibek Zholy had loaded the first cargo of some
4,500 tonnes of Ukrainian grain from Berdyansk, a
Russian-occupied port in south Ukraine.
The region's Sakarya port authority was not immediately
available for comment. Turkey's foreign ministry did not
immediately respond to a request to comment.
