Ukraine says finalised talks with IMF on 2021 budget

KYIV, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine's finance ministry has
successfully finalised talks with the International Monetary
Fund on the draft of the 2021 budget, it said on Thursday, a key
condition for starting talks with the multilateral lender on the
next tranche.
Ukraine secured a $5 billion loan deal with the IMF in June
to fight a sharp economic slowdown. But the IMF has postponed
its mission to Kyiv while waiting for clear signals that the
authorities will continue reforms.
"The parameters of the 2021 budget coincide with the
assessments of the Fund's specialists, which was important for
the continuation of successful cooperation between Ukraine and
the IMF," the ministry said in a statement.
