Ukraine says it caught two spies who helped destroy infrastructure in Mykolaiv

08/06/2022 | 12:38pm EDT
Firefighters extinguish fires in buildings following shelling in Mykolaiv region

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) detained two men it accused of being Russian intelligence agents responsible for identifying targets for Russian missile strikes that wrecked shipbulding infrastructure in the southern port city of Mykolaiv, the agency said on Saturday.

The two men "collected and transmitted intelligence to the enemy about important infrastructure facilities, fuel depots, the deployment and movement of personnel and equipment of (Ukraine's) Armed Forces," the SBU said in a post on messaging app Telegram.

As a result, the SBU said several shipbuilding enterprises and fuel depots were damaged or destroyed. The agency said both men were now being held in custody. It did not say when the infrastructure was hit.

(Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
