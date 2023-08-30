Ukraine says it shot down all 28 Russian missiles and 15 drones launched overnight

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian air defences shot down all 28 Russian missiles and 15 out of 16 drones launched overnight, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, said on Wednesday.

Ukrainian authorities have said at least two people were killed and two wounded in an attack on Kyiv on Wednesday morning. Several people were also injured in Kyiv region. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Tom Hogue)