Ukraine says ship with wheat for Ethiopia arrives, part of anti-famine push

Dec 3 (Reuters) - A ship with Ukrainian wheat destined
for Ethiopia arrived in port on Saturday, the first vessel to
sail as part of a push to send food to countries most vulnerable
to famine and drought, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.
Last Saturday, Ukraine and allied nations launched an
initiative to export $150 million worth of grain to Ethiopia,
Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, Congo, Kenya, and Yemen.
"We ship food. We ship hope," Zelenskiy said in a tweet
accompanying a short clip of a vessel carrying 25,000 tonnes of
wheat for Ethiopia that he said had arrived in the port of
Doraleh, in neighboring Djibouti.
Zelenskiy said on Friday that by early next year, a
total of around 60 ships would have delivered cargoes.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren;
Editing by Sandra Maler)