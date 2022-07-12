Ukraine says ships pass through Danube rivermouth, sparking hopes on grain exports

July 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine sparked hopes Tuesday for an
increase in grain exports despite Russia's blockade of Black Sea
ports, noting that ships had started to pass through an
important mouth of the Danube river.
"In the last four days, 16 ships have passed through the
Bystre rivermouth," Deputy Infrastructure Minister Yuriy Vaskov
was quoted as a saying in a ministry statement. "We plan to
maintain this pace."
The ministry said the 16 vessels were now waiting to be
loaded with Ukrainian grain for export to foreign markets, while
more than 90 more vessels were awaiting their turn in Romania's
Sulina canal.
Only four ships could be received per day along the Sulina
route, he said, while a rate of eight per day was needed. But
Ukraine was negotiating with Romanian colleagues and European
Commission representatives about increasing the rate of
crossings, he added.
If such conditions were met, and with the opening of the
Bystre, he said Ukraine expected this ship congestion would end
within a week and that monthly exports of grain would increase
by 500,000 tonnes.
Before Russia's invasion, the ministry said, sea ports
accounted for about 80 percent of Ukraine's export of
agricultural products, but food exports are now restricted to
Danube ports, railways and roadways to the west.
(Reporting by Elaine Monaghan; editing by Jonathan Oatis)