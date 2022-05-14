Ukraine seeks evacuation of wounded fighters as war rages on

(Recasts with evacuation talks, adds Russian defense ministry,
Russia's deputy foreign minister, other details)
* Ukraine in 'complex talks' on evacuating wounded fighters
* Ukraine deputy PM says war 'entering new, long phase'
* Hundreds of Russian war dead brought to rail yard
KYIV, May 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine's president said very
difficult talks were underway on evacuating "a large number" of
wounded soldiers from a besieged steelworks in the strategic
southeastern port of Mariupol in return for the release of
Russian prisoners of war.
Mariupol, which has seen the heaviest fighting in nearly
three months of war, is now in Russian hands but hundreds of
Ukrainian defenders are still holding out at the Azovstal
steelworks despite weeks of heavy Russian bombardment.
Fierce Ukrainian resistance, which military analysts say
President Vladimir Putin and his generals failed to anticipate
when they launched the invasion on Feb. 24, has also slowed and
in some places reversed Russian advances around Ukraine.
"At the moment very complex negotiations are under way on
the next phase of the evacuation mission – the removal of the
badly wounded, medics," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a
late night address.
He said "influential" international intermediaries were
involved in the talks, without elaborating. Russia, which
initially insisted the defenders in the sprawling Soviet-era
bunkers beneath the steel works give themselves up, has said
little publicly about the talks.
Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk told local
TV on Saturday that efforts were now focused on evacuating about
60 people, comprising the most seriously wounded as well as
medical personnel.
Many of those still in the plant are members of the Azov
Regiment. Deputy commander Sviatoslav Palamar on Friday said his
forces would continue to resist as long as they could.
"Our enemy, supported by planes and artillery, continues to
attack. They continue their assault on our positions but we
continue to repel them," he told an online forum streamed on
YouTube.
DIPLOMATIC TREMORS
Moscow's invasion, which it calls a "special operation" to
disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists, has jolted European
security, prompting Finland - which shares a long border with
Russia - and most likely Sweden to abandon their long-cherished
military neutrality and seek NATO membership.
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, quoted
by Russian news agencies on Saturday, said Moscow had no hostile
intentions towards the two Nordic countries but that it would
take "adequate precautionary measures" if NATO deployed nuclear
forces and infrastructure closer to Russia's border.
In their first conversation since the invasion, U.S. Defense
Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke by telephone on Friday with Russian
Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, seeking an immediate ceasefire
in Ukraine and stressing the importance of open lines of
communication.
Despite Ukrainian resistance, Russian forces have made
steady gains in southern Ukraine and the eastern Donbas region.
"We are entering a new, long phase of the war," Ukrainian
Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a Facebook post,
predicting extremely tough weeks when Ukraine would largely be
alone against an "enraged aggressor."
In its latest bulletin, Russia's defense ministry said its
forces had hit Ukrainian command posts, ammunition depots and
other military equipment in several regions, including the
Donbas, killing at least 100 Ukrainian "nationalists."
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
BODIES STACKED UP
In a grim illustration of the toll on Russia's own forces,
Reuters footage on Friday showed the bodies of Russian soldiers
being brought to a rail yard outside Kyiv and stacked with
hundreds of others in a refrigerated train, waiting for the time
when they can be sent back to their families.
"Most of them were brought from the Kyiv region, there are
some from Chernihiv region and from some other regions too,"
Volodymyr Lyamzin, the chief civil-military liaison officer,
told Reuters as stretcher-bearers in white, head-to-toe
protective suits lifted body bags into the box cars.
He said refrigerated trains stationed in other regions
across Ukraine were being used for the same grim purpose.
Moscow has imposed a military-civilian administration in
Ukraine's southern Kherson region and plans to hold a referendum
there on whether it wishes to join the Russian Federation,
mirroring similar votes held in the adjacent Crimea peninsula in
2014 and in two Donbas regions.
Russia would almost certainly manipulate the results of such
a vote, Britain's defense ministry said.
Anna Kuznetsova, deputy head of Russia's Duma or lower house
of parliament, visited Kherson, offering assistance to residents
of the small southern city seized in the first week of the
invasion, state RIA news agency reported on Saturday.
Ukrainian forces have driven their enemies away from the
second largest city, Kharkiv, near the Russian border, but
Moscow was still bombarding nearby villages, including Dergachi,
some 10 km (six miles) north of Kharkiv.
"I can't call it anything but a terrorist act," Dergachi
Mayor Vyacheslav Zadorenko told Reuters after missiles struck a
building used to distribute aid.
Russia, which denies targeting civilians, said its forces
had hit an arms depot, shot down a Ukrainian Su-27 aircraft in
the Kharkiv region and disabled the Kremenchuk oil refinery in
central Ukraine.
Reuters could not independently verify the claims.
A day after Finland committed to applying to join NATO,
Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde on Friday advocated
membership for her country too, though NATO member Turkey has
raised objections.
Russia views NATO enlargement as a threat to its own
security and Putin has said one aim of the war in Ukraine is to
prevent it ever joining the Western alliance.
Meeting in Germany, foreign ministers from the G7 group of
rich nations on Friday backed giving Ukraine more aid and arms.
The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell
announced a further 500 million euros ($520 million) in military
support that should be approved next week by EU members.
