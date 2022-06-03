Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine signs deal with Westinghouse to end Russian nuclear fuel needs

06/03/2022 | 07:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of Westinghouse Electric Corp. is pictured at the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE), the trade fair event for the global nuclear community in Villepinte

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine has signed a deal for the U.S. nuclear power company Westinghouse to supply fuel to all of its atomic power stations in an effort to end the country's reliance on Russian supplies, Ukraine's state nuclear company said on Friday.

The agreement also increases the number of new nuclear units Westinghouse will build to nine from an earlier five, and the company will establish an engineering centre in the country.

Ukraine has four working nuclear power stations, the largest of which, in Zaporizhzhia, fell under Russian control days after the Russian invasion began in February but is still operated by Ukrainian technicians.

Building on earlier agreements, the deal with Westinghouse stipulates that the company will supply fuel to all of Ukraine's atomic plants.

Nuclear power covers around a half of all Ukrainian electricity needs and the energy minister said that in future Ukraine could also be a supplier of electricity to western Europe.

"We will modernise our fleet of nuclear power units, which will produce clean, safe and reliable energy without any Russian influence," Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said, according to a statement by the state atomic energy company Energoatom.

Energoatom on Thursday denied a report that it might shut down the Zaporizhzhia plant if Kyiv loses control of operations at the site.

Ukraine has repeatedly raised safety concerns about the plant since Russia's invasion began on Feb. 24. On Friday, it warned that it was running out of spare parts.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:29aBlaze extinguished at Moscow office building, two injured
RE
07:29aMoldova raises interest rate to 18.5% to tackle inflation spike
RE
07:28aGerman exports bounce back in April from Ukraine war impact
RE
07:27aBACK ON THE ROAD : Ukrainian refugees have to vacate Bulgarian seaside hotels
RE
07:27aBritish suspect in Danish 'cum-ex' fraud case arrested in Dubai
RE
07:26aU.S. says some Indian officials ignoring or supporting attacks on minorities
RE
07:26aNorway oil and gas workers threaten strike, some crude output at risk
RE
07:25aFutures slide after Musk's warning on economy; jobs data in focus
RE
07:25aEU deal on single mobile charging port likely June 7 in setback for Apple - sources
RE
07:14aExclusive-Musk feels 'super bad' about economy, needs to cut 10% of Tesla jobs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-Musk feels 'super bad' about economy, needs to cut 10% of Tes..
2Australian tech billionaire takes on Elon Musk's 'return to office' dir..
3Futures slide after Musk's warning on economy; jobs data in focus
4Analyst recommendations: Micron, Microsoft, Snowflake, Solaredge, Veeva..
5MICROSOFT CORP : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS