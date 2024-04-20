STORY: With warmer weather setting in, Kyiv, which is lobbying Washington to release the delayed aid package amid shortages of men and ammunition, fears Russia is preparing a major offensive across the more than 1,000 km-long (620-mile) frontline.

"If they don't sign (bill for U.S. military aid) in time we will have to retreat to Dnipro, and maybe even to Lviv, and maybe even to Poland. Everything is possible," said a 28-year-old Ukrainian serviceman who uses call-sign "Student."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Friday (April 19) that the United States would send shipments of arms to Ukraine "right away" if a funding request to help Ukraine repel Russian invaders is approved.

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukraine's top commander, has warned that the battlefield situation in the east has deteriorated. But he has said that Kyiv's brigades in Chasiv Yar are holding back the assaults for now and have been reinforced with ammunition, drones and electronic warfare devices.