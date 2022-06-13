Ukraine southern Odesa region starts 2022 grain harvest

Ukraine has already completed the 2022 grain sowing but the agriculture ministry gave no 2022 grain crop outlook.

The ministry had said farmers planned to sow 14.2 million hectares of spring grains this year, down from 16.9 million hectares in 2021 due to the Russian invasion.

The Odesa regional administration said local farmers had started winter barley threshing and producers would harvest a total of 1.06 million hectares of early grain crops, including 244,000 hectares of winter barley.

Farmers also will harvest 551,000 hectares of winter wheat.

Ukraine harvested a record 84 million tonnes of grain in clean weight in 2021, up from 65 million tonnes in 2020.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Edmund Blair)