Ukraine spars with Russia over talks, says Moscow not succeeding in east

* Ukraine says Russia's 'playbook for murder' endangers
talks
* Russia says dropping sanctions key to peace talks
* Russia preparing for new offensives in east, Ukraine says
KYIV, April 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine and Russia traded
accusations over shaky talks to end a war now in its third month
as Russia pounded areas in the east of the country and U.S.
lawmakers vowed a massive new weapons package for Kyiv.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in remarks published
early on Saturday, said lifting Western sanctions on Russia was
part of the peace negotiations, which he said were "difficult"
but continue daily by video link.
Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, told Polish
journalists that chances were "high" that the talks, which have
not been held in person for a month, would end because of
Russia's "playbook on murdering people," the Interfax news
agency said.
Ukraine accuses Russian troops of atrocities in areas near
the capital, Kyiv, that they had occupied. Moscow denies the
claims.
After failing to capture the capital in the nine-week
assault that has turned cities to rubble, killed thousands and
forced 5 million Ukrainians to flee abroad, Moscow is now
focussing on the east and south.
Russian forces captured Ukraine's southern city of Kherson
and mostly occupied the southeastern port city of Mariupol,
where the United Nations is making efforts to evacuate civilians
and fighters holed up in a large steel plant.
Lavrov told China's official Xinhua news agency that 1.02
million people had been evacuated to Russia from Ukraine since
the invasion began on Feb. 24. Ukraine says thousands have been
taken to Russia against their will.
Reuters could not independently verify the claims of either
side.
Lavrov said the evacuees included 120,000 foreigners and
people from Russian-backed breakaway regions of Ukraine - the
so-called Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics that Russia
recognized as independent just before President Vladimir Putin
announced the invasion.
'COLOSSAL LOSSES'
Moscow calls the war a "special military operation" to
disarm and "denazify" Ukraine, defend Russian-speaking people
from persecution and prevent the United States from using the
country to threaten Russia.
Ukraine dismisses Putin's claims of persecution and says it
is fighting an unprovoked land grab to fully capture Donetsk and
Luhansk, which form the Donbas region.
Britain and the United States have voiced support for
Ukraine in the peace talks but say it is vital to keep arming
Kyiv. On Thursday, President Joe Biden asked the U.S. Congress
for $33 billion in new aid, more than $20 billion of it in
weapons.
The funding has received bipartisan congressional support.
House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she hoped to
pass the package "as soon as possible."
Ukraine acknowledges losing control of some eastern towns
and villages but says Moscow's gains have come at a heavy cost
to a force already worn down from its defeat near the capital.
"We have serious losses but the Russians' losses are much,
much bigger," Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych
said, without elaborating. "They have colossal losses."
Russia was pounding the entire Donetsk front line with
rockets, artillery, mortar bombs and aircraft in part to stop
Ukrainian troops from regrouping, Ukrainian officials said.
Ukraine's military said Russia was preparing for offensives
in the areas of Lyman in Donetsk and Sievierodonetsk and Popasna
in Luhansk. In the south, it said, Russia was "continuing to
regroup, increase fire effectiveness and improve position."
Russia's defense ministry said its forces had struck
Ukrainian weapons storage sites, platoon strongholds, artillery
positions and drones. Russia said a diesel submarine in the
Black Sea had struck military targets with Kalibr cruise
missiles, the first report of such strikes from a submarine.
'IT CAN'T BE DESCRIBED'
Russia said its high precision long-range missiles had
destroyed the production facilities of a rocket plant in Kyiv.
Ukraine says that attack Thursday struck a residential
building, injuring civilians and killing a producer with
U.S.-backed Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.
The body of the producer, Vira Hyrych, was found in the
building's rubble, the broadcaster said.
Western officials said Russia had suffered fewer casualties
after narrowing the scale of its invasion but numbers were still
"quite high."
On Saturday, Britain's defense ministry said, "Shortcomings
in Russian tactical coordination remain." Russia had been forced
to merge and redeploy depleted and disparate units from failed
advances in northeastern Ukraine, it said in a daily bulletin.
The bloodiest fighting and worst humanitarian catastrophe
have been in Mariupol, reduced to a wasteland by two months of
Russian bombardment and siege. Ukraine says 100,000 civilians
remain in the city.
In parts of Mariupol now held by Russian troops, emergency
workers were retrieving bodies from the streets. Those left
among the blasted ruins recalled their fear.
"We were hungry, the child was crying, when the Grad
(multiple rocket launcher) shells were striking near the house,"
a weeping Viktoria Nikolayeva, 54, who survived the battle with
her family in a basement, told Reuters.
"We were thinking, this is it, the end."
One Ukrainian fighter expressed optimism over the rescue of
the injured and other soldiers at the plant, though previous
evacuation efforts have failed.
"I really believe that all the defenders of Mariupol - the
troops that remained here, the wounded and those alive - that we
will be able to save the lives of these heroes," Captain
Sviatoslav Palamar said.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets in Kyiv; Additional reporting from
Russian-held Mariupol and by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Writing
by Rami Ayyub and Clarence Fernandez; Editing by Frank Jack
Daniel and William Mallard)