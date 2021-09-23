Log in
Ukraine tightens coronavirus lockdown curbs

09/23/2021 | 01:48am EDT
KYIV, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine tightened coronavirus lockdown curbs on Thursday, restricting large events and occupancy at gyms, cinemas and cultural sites, after a recent steady increase in new infections.

Ukraine imposed a nationwide "yellow" code after cases dropped over the summer, allowing it to lift lockdown restrictions.

This week, however, the government extended a state of emergency that allows authorities to impose curbs until year-end to rein in infections.

The health ministry has said it plans compulsory coronavirus vaccinations for those in occupations such as teaching and employment in state institutions and local governments.

Ukraine's pandemic tally of infections stands at 2.4 million, with 55,284 deaths. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
