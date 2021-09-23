Ukraine tightens coronavirus lockdown curbs

KYIV, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine tightened coronavirus
lockdown curbs on Thursday, restricting large events and
occupancy at gyms, cinemas and cultural sites, after a recent
steady increase in new infections.
Ukraine imposed a nationwide "yellow" code after cases
dropped over the summer, allowing it to lift lockdown
restrictions.
This week, however, the government extended a state of
emergency that allows authorities to impose curbs until year-end
to rein in infections.
The health ministry has said it plans compulsory coronavirus
vaccinations for those in occupations such as teaching and
employment in state institutions and local governments.
Ukraine's pandemic tally of infections stands at 2.4
million, with 55,284 deaths.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)