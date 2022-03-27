Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Ukraine to insist on territorial integrity at next round of talks with Russia - Zelenskiy

03/27/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
March 27 (Reuters) - Ukraine will insist on sovereignty and territorial integrity at the next round of peace negotiations with Russia that are to take place in Turkey, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on Sunday.

"Our priorities in the negotiations are known: sovereignty, territorial integrity of Ukraine are beyond doubt," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "Effective guarantees of security are a must. Obviously, our goal is peace and return to normal life in our country as soon as possible." (Reporting by Oleksandr Kozhukhar; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


