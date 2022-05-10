Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine to let foreigners transfer bond income from April 2023

05/10/2022 | 03:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. dollar, euro, pound and Ukrainian hryvnia banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Kiev

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's central bank will allow foreign investors in domestic bonds to transfer abroad their income received from the bonds after April 1 next year, the bank has said.

Foreigners held 75.2 billion hryvnias ($2.55 billion) of the bonds before Russia began its invasion on Feb. 24.

But the portfolio shrank after the central bank banned purchase and transfer overseas of foreign currency, except to pay for strategic or vital items such as weapons, fuel or medicine.

"The implementation of this norm will increase the interest of non-residents in the purchase of the domestic government bonds, in particular for funds received from planned repayments and income payments," the bank said in Monday's statement.

Ukraine's finance ministry has struggled to borrow funds on the local market to finance the budget deficit, which has widened amidst increased expenditure needs and reduced tax revenues during what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

($1=29.5000 hryvnias)

(Reporting and writing by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:13aJGB yields ease with Treasuries, but 10-year buoyed by tepid auction
RE
03:12aLondon Shares to Post Partial Rebound Despite Uncertainty
DJ
03:11aTesla stutters under Shanghai lockdown; Beijing keeps hunting COVID
RE
03:11aUkraine to let foreigners transfer bond income from April 2023
RE
03:11aJapan's long-term debt exceeds 1 quadrillion yen for first time - MOF
RE
03:10aS.Korea stocks fall for sixth day on global economic slowdown concerns
RE
03:10aIndian payments firm BharatPe to overhaul governance framework, sack several employees
RE
03:07aBOJ rules out widening yield band to stem yen fall
RE
03:02aChina's Geely buys stake in Renault Korea, eyeing US exports
RE
02:56aForeigners turn net sellers of Japanese stocks in week to April 28
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Corestate reports figures for the first quarter of 2022 ? business affe..
2Bayer's farming business drives Q1 earnings beat
3Exclusive: Tesla halts most production at Shanghai plant on Tuesday - m..
4Foreign food delivery drivers stage rare strike in Dubai
5Siltronic AG reports very good Q1 and expects positive business develop..

HOT NEWS