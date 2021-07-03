Ukraine to look into causes of man's death shortly after COVID vaccination

KYIV, July 3 (Reuters - Ukraine's health ministry is
investigating why a 47-year old man died just four hours after
he received a shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine,
the ministry said late on Friday.
The ministry said that there may be no connection between
the two and that another five people who were vaccinated from
the same vial as the man who died are in a satisfactory
condition.
It said that under Ukrainian law and international standards
for the organisation of pharmacovigilance for adverse events
after immunisation, every death that occurs within 30 days of
immunisation must be investigated.
Pfizer was not immediately available for comment from its
office in Ukraine outside of normal business hours.
About 2 million people in Ukraine have received their first
shot since February, but no deaths caused by vaccination have
been reported.
Ukraine, with a population of 41 million, has been among the
European countries most affected by the pandemic, with around
2.24 million COVID-19 cases and 52,460 deaths as of July 3.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets. Editing by Jane Merriman)