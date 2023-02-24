Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Ukraine to set up $500 million insurance fund for cargo ships entering ports

02/24/2023 | 09:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Vessels are seen as they await inspection under the Black Sea Grain Initiative in the southern anchorage of the Bosphorus in Istanbul

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine will offer compensation for possible damages to civilian vessels entering its ports, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Friday, as Kyiv tries to boost exports that are vital for its war-hit economy.

Ukraine is a major producer and exporter of agricultural products, metals and chemical goods but has faced blockades of Black Sea ports since Russia's invasion a year ago and only food cargo can be shipped abroad.

Kubrakov said on Twitter that Ukraine's parliament had approved a law to set up a $500 million insurance fund.

"We're working on resuming delivery & expanding the range of products. I invite countries of the civilized world & interested businesses to cooperate," Kubrakov said.

Ukraine said this week it would ask Turkey and the United Nations to start talks to roll over the Black Sea grain deal that was agreed last year, seeking an extension of at least one year that would include the ports of Mykolaiv.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative brokered by the U.N. and Turkey last July allowed grain to be exported from three Ukrainian ports. The agreement was extended in November and will expire on March 18 unless an extension is agreed.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.80% 76.0597 Delayed Quote.3.99%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.05% 18.8747 Delayed Quote.0.99%
Latest news "Economy"
09:11aInflation Edged Higher, Consumer Spending Jumps in January
DJ
09:08aU.S. new-vehicle sales to go up in Feb as vehicle availability improves
RE
09:05aFed's Mester sticks with December interest rate projection for now
RE
09:04aPoland has delivered tanks to Ukraine, government announces on war's first anniversary
RE
09:03aWarner Bros Discovery shares fall as ad woes weigh
RE
09:02aSri Lanka postpones local elections, citing lack of funds
RE
09:00aUkraine to set up $500 million insurance fund for cargo ships entering ports
RE
08:59aTwo Fed measures see notable recession risk despite strong data
RE
08:59aSweden to send up to 10 Leopard tanks to Ukraine
RE
08:58aCanada Wholesale Sales Estimated to Have Risen in January
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nagarro with weekly loss of over a quarter
2Elon Musk's challenge: Stay ahead of the competition
3BASF Group: Reporting on the 2022 business year: BASF shows resilience ..
4U.S. consumer spending surges in January; inflation accelerates
5Asian markets breath sigh of relief amid Ueda hearing

HOT NEWS