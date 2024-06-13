KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he would sign a security agreement with Japan as well as one with the United States at the Group of Seven summit in Italy on Thursday.

The United States and Japan would be the last two G7 nations to sign such agreements, which pledge long-term support as the war in Ukraine continues with no end in sight more than 27 months since Russia's invasion.

A U.S. official had already said on Wednesday that President Joe Biden would sign a new security agreement with Ukraine on Thursday.

"The document with the United States will be unprecedented, as it should be for leaders who support Ukraine," Zelenskiy said.

The Ukrainian leader said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app that he would have meetings in Italy with the leaders of the United States, Japan, Italy, Canada, Britain, the European Council's president and the IMF's managing director.

He said faster training for Ukrainian fighter jet pilots, speedier plane deliveries to Ukraine and obtaining more air defences and long-range weapons were among Kyiv's priorities at the meeting.

Securing approval for the use of frozen Russian assets was also a priority, he said.

"Today is the G7 Summit in Italy, a meeting of our closest partners. And we look forward to important decisions today," Zelenskiy said in a post on X.

(Reporting by Olena Harmash; Editing by Tom Balmforth and Susan Fenton)