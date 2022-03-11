Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine to sow as many crops as possible this spring - President

03/11/2022 | 09:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ears of wheat are seen in a field in Kyiv region

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukraine must sow as many crops as possible this spring, despite the Russian invasion, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday.

"This spring, as much as any spring, we must make a full-fledged sowing campaign. As much as possible," Zelenskiy said in a televised statement.

"Because it's about life. About our life. About our future," he added.

Ukraine is a major global producer and exporter of grain and vegetable oils, but officials and farmers expect a decline in the 2022 harvest and exports due to the war.

Ukraine's agriculture producers' union said earlier on Friday farmers were likely to reduce the area sown to sunseed, rapeseed and corn this year, replacing them with cereals - buckwheat, oats and millet.

"The emphasis will be on spring crops that will be harvested in the summer, because we do not know what the situation will be (going forward)," Denys Marchuk, deputy head of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council, told local television.

"For the full nutrition of its population and the armed forces, more emphasis will be placed on buckwheat, peas, those types of crops that will make it possible to harvest so that Ukraine is fully provided with food," he said.

Ukraine traditionally starts spring field work in late February or in March. Farmers say they will start sowing in safe areas as soon as they can.

Deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskiy said a war-induced shortage of fuel would be the main problem for farmers, as they have enough seed to proceed with spring sowing.

Ukraine has already suspended exports of rye, oats, millet, buckwheat, salt, sugar, meat and livestock in the face of the invasion. It has also introduced licences for wheat, corn and sunflower oil exports.

Ukraine, the world's largest exporter of sunflower oil, forecast before the invasion that it could export more than 60 million tonnes of grain, including 33 million tonnes of corn and 23 million tonnes of wheat, in the 2021/22 July-June season.

The agriculture ministry said Ukraine had exported 43 million tonnes of various grains in the 2021/22 season as of Feb. 23, the day before the invasion.

Ukraine increased grain production by 32% in 2021 to 85.7 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Mark Potter)

By Pavel Polityuk


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.87% 654.25 End-of-day quote.10.28%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.10% 151.5 End-of-day quote.-7.69%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.04% 135.85 End-of-day quote.-2.72%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.36% 111.01 Delayed Quote.44.43%
OATS FUTURES (O) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.07% 689.5 End-of-day quote.0.95%
ON HOLDING AG 0.70% 23.05 End-of-day quote.-39.04%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.69% 618.9886 Delayed Quote.27.39%
SAFE S.A. 2.50% 0.123 Real-time Quote.-52.19%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.37% 797 End-of-day quote.3.41%
WTI -0.24% 107.542 Delayed Quote.46.86%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:57aHow much extra oil could OPEC+ pump to cool prices?
RE
09:57aUkraine says Russia fired at Belarus from Ukrainian airspace to drag it into war
RE
09:54aBAERBOCK : Germany wants Serbia to become fully fledged EU member
RE
09:53aBrazil central bank announces tougher rules for fintechs
RE
09:53aHope and uncertainty as Chile shifts left under Boric
RE
09:53aEastern Europe's aid effort under strain as Ukraine refugees keep arriving
RE
09:51aTurkey moving Kyiv embassy to Chernivtsi - state media
RE
09:50aDefence firms ramp up pitch to exit sustainability wilderness
RE
09:49aTop shareholder in Germany's RWE rejects brown coal spin-off call
RE
09:48aRussia's Putin shows no sign of engaging in diplomacy -U.S.'s Harris
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2China's Tech Giants Dive on Concerns Over Consumption Slowdown, U.S. Re..
3Global shares fall on inflation, central bank moves
4Wall St opens higher at end of choppy week on Ukraine talks hope
5Stocks rally after Putin says some progress in Ukraine talks

HOT NEWS