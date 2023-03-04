Ukraine troops dig in on the outskirts of Bakhmut

Today at 12:04 pm Share

STORY: Ukraine's troops are facing increasingly strong pressure from Russian forces, British military intelligence said, with fighting taking place in and around the eastern city.

Ukraine is reinforcing the area with elite units, while regular Russian army and forces of the Russian private military Wagner group have made further advances into Bakhmut's northern suburbs, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.