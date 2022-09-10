Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout

* Ukrainian breakthrough is fastest advance in months
* Thousands of Russian troops face potential encirclement
KYIV/HRAKOVE, Ukraine, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Ukrainian
officials shared photos on Saturday showing troops raising the
nation's flag over the main railway city that has supplied
Russian forces in northeastern Ukraine, as a collapse in
Russia's frontline threatened to turn into a rout.
A Reuters journalist inside a vast area recaptured in recent
days by the advancing Ukrainian forces saw Ukrainian police
patrolling towns and boxes of ammunition lying in heaps at
positions abandoned by fleeing Russian soldiers.
With Ukrainians now having reached the city of Kupiansk,
where rail lines linking Russia to eastern Ukraine converge, the
advance had penetrated all the way to Moscow's main logistics
route, potentially trapping thousands of Russian troops.
Natalia Popova, adviser to the head of the Kharkiv regional
council, shared photos on Facebook of troops holding up a
Ukrainian flag in front of Kupiansk city hall. A Russian flag
lay at their feet. "Kupiansk is Ukraine. Glory to the armed
forces of Ukraine," she wrote.
In Hrakove, one of dozens of recaptured villages, Reuters
journalists saw burnt out vehicles bearing the "Z" symbol of
Russia's invasion, and piles of rubbish and ammunition in
positions the Russians had abandoned in evident haste.
"Hello everyone, we are from Russia," was spraypainted on a
wall.
Three bodies lay in white body bags in a yard.
The regional chief of police, Volodymyr Tymoshenko, said
Ukrainian police had moved in the previous day, and had checked
the identities of local residents who had lived under Russian
occupation since the invasion's second day.
"The first function is to provide help that they need. The
next job is to document the crimes committed by Russian invaders
on the territories which they temporarily occupied."
The capture of at least part of Kupiansk, if confirmed,
potentially leaves thousands of Russian soldiers trapped at the
frontline and cut off from supplies. Reuters could not
independently verify the situation in the city.
Ukraine has seized a huge swathe of territory in the east in
recent days in its fastest advance since it defeated the Russian
assault on the capital Kyiv in March.
In an overnight video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy
said at least 30 settlements had been liberated in Kharkiv
region.
"Our army, intelligence units and the security services are
carrying out active engagements in several operational areas.
They are doing so successfully," he said in a video address.
Moscow has acknowledged that its frontline has buckled in
Kharkiv but has said it is rushing extra troops to reinforce the
area.
The head of the Russian-installed administration in the
province's occupied areas, Vitaliy Ganchev, has described the
advance as a Ukrainian victory and called for civilians to flee.
Ukrainian officials have released a barrage of images of
troops sweeping into previously Russian-held towns and being
embraced by local residents who had been under Russian military
occupation for six months.
The Ukrainian advance threatens to encircle thousands of
Russian troops in Izium, the main Russian stronghold and
logistics base in the northeast sector of the front.
Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukraine's presidential
office, in a video posted on YouTube, said the Russians in Izium
were almost isolated.
Reuters was not able to immediately verify reports
describing the situation in Izium. Ganchev, the
Russian-installed regional official, included Izium among cities
where he said civilians should evacuate.
ADVANCE
Ukraine's advance is by far its most rapid in months, after
a long period in which the war had shifted into a relentless
grind along entrenched front lines.
Ukraine's attack in the east came as a surprise just a week
after it announced the start of a long-awaited counter-attack to
reclaim Russian-occupied territory hundreds of kilometres away
at the opposite end of the front in Kherson in the south.
Less information has been made public about that operation
but Kyiv has also claimed some successes there, cutting supply
routes to thousands of Russian troops isolated on the west bank
of the Dnipro River.
"We see success in Kherson now, we see some success in
Kharkiv and so that is very, very encouraging," U.S. Defense
Secretary Lloyd Austin told a news conference in Prague on
Thursday.
Tens of thousands of people have been killed, millions have
been driven from their homes and Russian forces have destroyed
entire cities since launching what Moscow calls a "special
military operation" to "disarm" Ukraine. Russia denies
intentionally targeting civilians.
(Reporting by Reuters reporters; writing by Peter Graff;
editing by Jason Neely)