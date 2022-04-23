Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine wants large amount of equipment for its nuclear power plants - IAEA

04/23/2022 | 07:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A view of a damaged building at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant compound in Enerhodar

(Reuters) - Ukraine has asked the International Atomic Energy Agency for "a comprehensive list of equipment" it needs to operate nuclear power plants during the war with Russia, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Saturday.

This includes radiation measurement devices, protective material, computer-related assistance, power supply systems and diesel generators, he said in a statement.

"We will coordinate the implementation of the assistance that the IAEA and its member states will provide, including by delivering required equipment directly to Ukraine's nuclear sites," he said.

"The needs are great and I'm very grateful for the considerable support that our Member States have already indicated they will make available."

Ukraine has 15 operational reactors at four plants of which seven are currently connected to the grid, including two at the Zaporizhzhia facility which is currently controlled by Russia.

Grossi said the IAEA was still not receiving remote data transmission from its monitoring systems installed at the defunct Chornobyl plant.

Next week Rossi is due to visit the power station, which Russian forces occupied soon after invading Ukraine but left on March 31. He said he would hand over radiation monitoring equipment as well as personal protective equipment.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:13aTop U.S. officials to visit Kyiv Sunday, discuss heavy weapons, Ukraine says
RE
02:13aTop U.S. officials to visit Kyiv Sunday, discuss heavy weapons, Ukraine says
RE
01:59aMACRON OR LE PEN : France faces stark choice for president
RE
01:59aMACRON OR LE PEN : France faces stark choice for president
RE
01:51aBritain says Ukraine repelled numerous Russian assaults along the line of contact in Donbas
RE
01:51aBritain says Ukraine repelled numerous Russian assaults along the line of contact in Donbas
RE
01:51aUk military intelligence - poor morale, limited time to reconsti…
RE
01:50aOne person dies in night shelling in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk - governor
RE
01:49aUk military intelligence - despite russia making some territoria…
RE
01:48aUk military intelligence - ukraine has repelled numerous russian…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Robotaxi startup Pony.ai gains taxi license in China city
2Borosil Renewables : Loss of share certificate
3Joveljic scores, LA Galaxy edge road-weary Nashville 1-0
4Australia defends handling of China-Solomons deal; makes tax pledge ahe..
5Hisense Donates Leading Quality Devices to PARIS-SAINT-GERMAIN Endowmen..

HOT NEWS