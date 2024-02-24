STORY: During the meeting, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said that, at the request of Ukraine, it intends to organize a high-level Ukraine peace conference, expected in the summer.

Ukraine is seeking to rally support for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's 10-point peace plan amid signs of war fatigue as the front lines remain largely unchanged and the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza has become a more pressing focus of global attention.

Zelenskiy's peace plan envisages the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, withdrawal of all Russian troops, protection of food and energy supplies, nuclear safety, and the release of all prisoners of war.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attended Friday's meeting and said the war in Ukraine "remains an open wound at the heart of Europe", adding that Ukrainians are suffering appallingly from the war inflicted on them by Russia."

Meanwhile, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield and British Foreign Minister David Cameron called for peace and respect of "sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence."

Also on Friday, the United States imposed extensive sanctions against Russia, targeting more than 500 people and entities to mark the second anniversary of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and retaliate for the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Ukraine's war effort relies on Western support for money and equipment. Ammunition supplies have become a critical issue for Kyiv as fighting has descended into grinding artillery battles. The approval of billions of dollars in further U.S. military aid has been delayed for months in Congress.