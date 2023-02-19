Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Ukraine war expected to cost Germany 160 billion euros by year-end

02/19/2023 | 09:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Germany inaugurates LNG terminal

BERLIN (Reuters) - The Ukraine war will have cost the German economy around 160 billion euros ($171 billion), or some 4% of its gross domestic output, in lost value creation by the end of the year, the head of the German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) said.

That means GDP per capita in Europe's largest economy will be 2,000 euros lower it would otherwise have been, DIHK chief Peter Adrian told the "Rheinische Post".

Industry makes up a higher share of the economy in Germany than in many other countries, and the sector is for the most part energy-intensive, meaning German companies have been especially hard hit by a surge in energy prices, which last year hit record highs in Europe.

German industry is set to pay about 40% more for energy in 2023 than in 2021, before the crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year, a study by Allianz Trade said last month.

"The growth outlook for 2023 and 2024 is therefore also lower than in many other countries," Adrian said, adding that was also the case last year.

Germany, which for decades relied on relatively cheap Russian pipeline gas, now has especially high energy prices compared with the United States that has its own natural gas reserves, while France has abundant nuclear power.

"The gas price is around three-five times higher than in the United States," he said, adding electricity was four times as expensive as in France.

($1 = 0.9351 euros)

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Sarah Marsh; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE -1.85% 216.95 Delayed Quote.7.99%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -5.35% 110.1227 Real-time Quote.-44.47%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.58% 73.55 Delayed Quote.3.75%
Latest news "Economy"
10:29aUK police find body near where woman went missing in late Jan
RE
10:09aVirginia Woolf´s 'Orlando' inspires transgender film at Berlinale
RE
10:02aFrench car parts group Faurecia to sell SAS cockpit unit to Motherson
RE
09:55aUkraine war expected to cost Germany 160 billion euros by year-end
RE
09:47aFrench car parts group Faurecia to sell SAS cockpit unit to Motherson
RE
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-Retailers' results may be next test for rally in U.S. stocks
RE
08:44aUkraine troops prepare for threat of Russia capturing Bakhmut
RE
08:11aPutin ally Kadyrov: one day I plan my own private military company
RE
08:06aBioNTech sees UK trials on cancer vaccines starting this year, paper says
RE
07:45aItalian PM Meloni to visit Kyiv on Monday to meet Zelenskiy
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1TPG acquires Malaysian education assets from KV Asia
2'Pump the brakes', U.S. envoy tells Netanyahu on judicial changes
3Transcript : Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Special Call
4Russia condemns Israeli strike on Damascus
5Carmaker Stellantis upbeat about future of German brand Opel - magazine

HOT NEWS