Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine war increases U.N. food agency's costs in hunger-hit West Africa

04/14/2022 | 01:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Residents of the Nigerien village of Zerma Dare sit in a camp for displaced people in the town of Ouallam

DAKAR (Reuters) - Operational costs of the United Nation's World Food Programme (WFP) will increase by $136 million in West Africa this year because of the global rise in food and fuel prices driven by the war in Ukraine, the agency said on Thursday.

The additional costs will hamper attempts to relieve a spiralling food crisis in the region fuelled by conflict, drought, pandemic-linked border closures and the impact of Ukraine's crisis on food prices and availability.

The WFP was already struggling to expand its response to an "unprecedented food and nutrition crisis" in West Africa, and was forced to cut rations in seven countries because of lack of funding even before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

"With the unfolding conflict in Ukraine, ports and suppliers are no longer accessible with shipments from the wider Black Sea delayed or simply cancelled," WFP Regional Director Chris Nikoi said in a statement.

Six West African countries import 30-50% of their wheat from Russia and Ukraine, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization.

Several aid agencies have raised concern about the Ukraine war diverting funds from other crises.

Acute hunger has quadrupled in West Africa over the past three years, with 43 million people expected to face acute food insecurity by June 2022, according to the WFP.

(Reporting by Sofia Christensen; Editing by James Macharia Chege and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:37pUkraine war increases U.N. food agency's costs in hunger-hit West Africa
RE
01:37pOil rises on news EU may phase in a ban on Russian oil imports
RE
01:35pU.S. jury finds member of Islamic State 'Beatles' cell guilty of terrorism offenses
RE
01:34pMusk says wants to limit spam and scam bots on twitter- ted talk…
RE
01:33pMusk says should be cautious with permanent bans on twitter- ted…
RE
01:32pU.S. jury finds member of Islamic State 'Beatles' cell guilty of terrorism offenses
RE
01:32pMusk says twitter code should be on github- ted talk…
RE
01:31pMusk says twitter should match laws of the country- ted talk…
RE
01:30pMusk says having a trusted public platform is 'extremely importa…
RE
01:29pUkraine war increases U.N. food agency's costs in hunger-hit West Africa
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russian companies, global banks could reap windfall from depositary rec..
2Musk makes $43 bln offer for Twitter, a free speech push
3Analyst recommendations: Delta Air Lines, Humana, JPMorgan, Shopify, W...
4Nasdaq, S&P 500 fall as growth shares lose steam; banks report mixed ea..
5Russia to tow stricken warship to port after what Ukraine says was miss..

HOT NEWS