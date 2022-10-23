Advanced search
Ukraine will do its best to 'pass IMF monitoring programme properly' - Zelenskiy

10/23/2022 | 11:57am EDT
KYIV, Oct 23 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the head of the International Monetary Fund on Sunday that Ukraine would do its best to "pass the IMF monitoring programme properly" and move to the new one as soon as possible.

"Had a call with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. Emphasized the importance of the donor coordination platform for Ukraine. Grateful for $1.3 billion in emergency aid," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging service, without elaborating. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2022
