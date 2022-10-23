Ukraine will do its best to 'pass IMF monitoring programme properly' - Zelenskiy

KYIV, Oct 23 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy
told the head of the International Monetary Fund on Sunday that
Ukraine would do its best to "pass the IMF monitoring programme
properly" and move to the new one as soon as possible.
"Had a call with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.
Emphasized the importance of the donor coordination platform for
Ukraine. Grateful for $1.3 billion in emergency aid," Zelenskiy
said on the Telegram messaging service, without elaborating.
