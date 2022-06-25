Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine will fight on from higher ground after pullback, spy chief says

06/25/2022 | 03:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lysychansk

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine will defend its eastern front from higher ground in the city of Lysychansk after withdrawing from a Russian onslaught in its sister city and Kyiv will try to stabilise the situation, Ukraine's military spy chief said on Saturday.

Russia has been replenishing forces with reservists as part of a covert mobilisation and it is pointless to hope Moscow will simply run out of troops in this war, Kyrylo Budanov told Reuters.

The 36-year-old head of the Defence Ministry's shadowy Main Directorate of Intelligence spoke in a rare interview in Kyiv hours before Russia claimed full control of the city of Sievierodonetsk where Ukrainian forces had been bombarded for weeks.

Russia used the tactic "it used in Mariupol: wiping the city from the face of the earth. Given the conditions, holding the defence in the ruins and open fields is no longer possible. So the Ukrainian forces are leaving for higher ground to continue the defence operations," he said.

The only way path to victory for Ukraine, he said, was through sheer military force in order to retake all its territory.

"The strategy is very simple. Stabilise the situation. Receive the required amount of equipment and prepare the required amount of forces and means to start the counter-offensive to return all our territory," he said.

The interview took place in a heavily guarded office. An automatic weapon lay on his desk along with an array of folders. Sandbags were piled up in the windows.

Budanov estimated that 330,000 personnel were involved in Russia's operations in Ukraine, a third of its entire armed forces, a figure he added also included non-combat personnel such as logistics staff.

"The main part of this number is the combat element and that is more than 50% of what Russia has at the moment," he said.

He said he was calm about the possibility of Russia eventually openly announcing a mobilisation as it would mean Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin facing awkward questions at home.

"They really fear this - this is the main reason why the mobilisation is happening in a hidden way, particular by using," reservists, he said.

"The military units that took part on Feb. 24 and those same military units now are in most cases on their second and in some cases even their third group of personnel," he said.

Moscow has so far stopped short of calling a general military mobilization in what it calls a special military operation in Ukraine.

Budanov declined to comment in any detail on Ukrainian partisan resistance efforts in occupied parts of Ukraine, but used menacing language for partisan targets.

"Those people who betrayed Ukraine and all those wretches who came here to destroy our country will be destroyed. There is no other objective," he said.

He declined to elaborate on any plans for a counteroffensive in the occupied region of Kherson that Russia seized at the beginning of its Feb. 24 invasion.

"From August we should expect visible results of military activity from Ukraine. Just wait a bit and we'll see what it brings," he said.

He said any counteroffensive would hinge on various factors including having a well-equipped concentration of forces, which would depend on Ukraine getting help from foreign partners.

He voiced huge gratitude to the West for support, but said that Ukraine needed more help four months into the war, including weapons systems for carrying out strikes and armoured vehicles.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Editing by David Clarke and Frank Jack Daniel)

By Tom Balmforth


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:51pWHO says monkeypox is not yet a health emergency
RE
04:40pDozens of migrants piled together at Melilla border fence - video
RE
04:38pFrance's Macron seeks to name new government in early July
RE
04:30pG7 on course to agree Russian oil price caps - German official
RE
04:30pGERMAN GOVERMENT SOURCE : We have to think how to combine need fo…
RE
04:30pGERMANY GOVERNMENT SOURCE : G7 aims to publish separate statement…
RE
04:30pGERMAN GOVERNMENT SOURCE : North korea, afghanistan, iran, syria…
RE
04:30pGERMAN GOVERNMENT SOURCE : Investment in new fossil fuel explorat…
RE
04:30pGERMAN GOVERNMENT SOURCE : G7 leaders are having "very constructi…
RE
04:02pCommonwealth ends summit with call for action on climate change, trade
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Promising hep B data helps GSK inch closer to functional cure
2Biden, G7 leaders to agree on import ban on Russian gold - source
3Dutch natural gas storage facilities 50% filled for winter
4G7 on course to agree Russian oil price caps - German official
5GERMAN GOVERMENT SOURCE: WE HAVE TO THINK HOW TO COMBINE NEED FO…

HOT NEWS