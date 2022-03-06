Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukrainian Railways ready boost grain exports by train

03/06/2022 | 09:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LVIV, Ukraine, March 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine's state-run railway operator is ready to organise agricultural exports by rail as a matter of urgency, it said on Sunday, after closure of the country's Black Sea ports because of the military invasion by Russia.

A major global agricultural producer and exporter, Ukraine has historically exported its grain, vegetable oils and other food products by ship.

"This situation causes problems not only for Ukraine. The share of Ukrainian grain on the world market is 11%, the share of sunflower oil is 55%," Ukrainian Railways said on social media.

"To prevent the global food crisis and save Ukrainian exports, Ukrainian Railways is ready to organise agricultural products delivery by rail urgently."

Ukrainian Railways said that it might deliver grain to borders with Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland, from where the grain can be delivered to ports and logistics hubs of European countries.

The rail operator can deliver 150 grain carriages per day to Romania, 45 to Poland, 17 to Hungary and 60 to Slovakia, with up to 70 tonnes of grain loaded on each carriage, it added.

The agriculture ministry said Ukraine had exported 43 million tonnes of various grains in the 2021/22 season as of Feb. 23.

Ukraine increased its grain production by 32% in 2021 to 85.7 million tonnes.

The APK-Inform agriculture consultancy on Saturday said Ukraine's 2022 spring grain sowing could be limited by the Russian invasion and potential shortages of fuel and seeds.

Ukraine usually starts spring sowing in late February or March. The country is a traditional grower of winter wheat but also plants a significant area with corn, which sows in spring. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.87% 654.25 End-of-day quote.10.28%
LONDON BRENT OIL 6.79% 117.96 Delayed Quote.41.82%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 0.87% 622.7038 Delayed Quote.27.14%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.17% 122 Delayed Quote.45.12%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.37% 797 End-of-day quote.3.41%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:42aUkraine prime minister says he has signed formal request for te…
RE
10:39aRussia says sovereign bond payments will depend on sanctions
RE
10:36a'People's Convoy' truck protest drives laps around Washington
RE
10:36aEvacuation of Ukraine's Mariupol fails again, stranding civilians under siege
RE
10:36aGas pipeline in eastern Ukraine damaged by Russian fighting, local governor says
RE
10:22aMore than 3,500 detained at anti-war protests in Russia
RE
10:13aFive wounded after Russian forces fire at anti-occupation protest in Ukraine, says agency
RE
10:13aFive wounded after russian forces fire at protest in occupied so…
RE
10:09aU.S. top diplomat Blinken reassures Moldova amid refugee influx from Ukraine
RE
10:07aOil price set to surge further on Iranian talks delays
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Putin tells Ukraine to stop fighting amid new ceasefire calls
2'The shops are gone': How Reliance stunned Amazon in battle for India's..
3Russian banks may issue cards with China's UnionPay as Visa, Mastercard..
4Global wheat price rise to cost Egypt additional 12 to 15 billion EGP -..
5Talk of Russian nuclear escalation is brinkmanship, says UK's Raab

HOT NEWS