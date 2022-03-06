Ukrainian Railways ready boost grain exports by train

LVIV, Ukraine, March 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine's state-run
railway operator is ready to organise agricultural exports by
rail as a matter of urgency, it said on Sunday, after closure of
the country's Black Sea ports because of the military invasion
by Russia.
A major global agricultural producer and exporter, Ukraine
has historically exported its grain, vegetable oils and other
food products by ship.
"This situation causes problems not only for Ukraine. The
share of Ukrainian grain on the world market is 11%, the share
of sunflower oil is 55%," Ukrainian Railways said on social
media.
"To prevent the global food crisis and save Ukrainian
exports, Ukrainian Railways is ready to organise agricultural
products delivery by rail urgently."
Ukrainian Railways said that it might deliver grain to
borders with Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland, from where
the grain can be delivered to ports and logistics hubs of
European countries.
The rail operator can deliver 150 grain carriages per day to
Romania, 45 to Poland, 17 to Hungary and 60 to Slovakia, with up
to 70 tonnes of grain loaded on each carriage, it added.
The agriculture ministry said Ukraine had exported 43
million tonnes of various grains in the 2021/22 season as of
Feb. 23.
Ukraine increased its grain production by 32% in 2021 to
85.7 million tonnes.
The APK-Inform agriculture consultancy on Saturday said
Ukraine's 2022 spring grain sowing could be limited by the
Russian invasion and potential shortages of fuel and seeds.
Ukraine usually starts spring sowing in late February or
March. The country is a traditional grower of winter wheat but
also plants a significant area with corn, which sows in spring.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk
Editing by David Goodman)