Ukrainian bank chief dismissed, put under house arrest after scuffle with journalists

KYIV, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine's third-largest bank
dismissed its chairman on Monday after a Kyiv court ordered him
to be put under house arrest while police investigate a scuffle
with journalists in his office.
Last week, police and prosecutors launched an investigation
after the news outlet Radio Liberty said staff at the state-run
Ukreximbank attacked a team of its journalists who were
investigating the bank's lending practices.
Ukreximbank's supervisory board suspended its chairman,
Yevgen Metsger, and apologised to the journalists after Radio
Liberty aired footage and audio of the incident. Metsger has
said he would resign if police found him guilty of a crime.
On Monday a court ordered Metsger to remain under house
arrest between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. every night, the
Kyiv city prosecutor's office said in a statement.
"Two persons, the head of the bank and the official in
charge of information policy. have been placed under night house
arrest," it said.
Metsger could not immediately be reached for comment but he
has previously apologised for what he described as an "overly
emotional reaction and unrestrained behaviour towards the
journalists".
The bank's supervisory board issued a statement on Monday
evening saying Metsger himself had formally initiated the
"termination of fixed-term employment contract on his own
initiative" and was subsequently dismissed.
The bank said it had appointed an interim chairman until a
permanent replacement was found by next April at the latest.
Radio Liberty said reporters from its programme "Schemes"
are investigating a loan made by the bank. The bank has denied
any wrongdoing over loans and said banking secrecy laws
prevented it from discussing the matter.
Radio Liberty said it had managed to restore footage of the
confrontation with Metsger despite the bank's attempt to delete
it. In the video, Metsger is heard refusing to give an interview
and ordering staff to seize the cameras and destroy all footage.
