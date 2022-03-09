Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukrainian companies' bank deposits fall 5% since Russian invasion: central bank

03/09/2022 | 02:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Buildings damaged during Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Kharkiv

LVIV (Reuters) - The Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused a slowdown in economic activity that has seen 5% of deposits drain out of the bank accounts of companies in two weeks, the central bank said on Wednesday.

It said that most of the 40 billion hryvnias ($1.35 billion) taken out of the bank accounts had been spent by companies to pay salaries and taxes and that the accounts had not been replenished.

"At the same time, due to the slowdown in economic activity, the flow of funds to their accounts has slowed down significantly," it said in a written comment to Reuters.

The central bank said it would continue supporting banks with refinancing loans to prevent their insolvency.

As of now "banks have a sufficient stock of highly liquid assets to meet their obligations, so the reduction in the funds of legal entities will not lead to a violation of their stability," the central bank said.

The volume of individual deposits in the hryvnia currency had grown by 50 billion hryvnias during the same period as people do not have access to banks in some conflict zones, meaning they cannot take physical money out.

($1 = 29.7000 hryvnias)

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; editing by Matthias Williams, Alexandra Hudson)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / UKRAINE HRYVNIA (EUR/UAH) 1.37% 32.86305 Delayed Quote.4.04%
UKRAINE HRYVNIA / EURO (UAH/EUR) -1.35% 0.030427 Delayed Quote.-3.89%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:59pUKRAINIAN COMPANIES' BANK DEPOSITS FALL 5% SINCE RUSSIAN INVASION : central bank
RE
02:59pGranholm says we very 'focused at alleviating pain at the pump'…
RE
02:59pGranholm says reserve release 'may have to happen again' - ceraw…
RE
02:58pVolkswagen unveils all-electric ID. Buzz in Paris
RE
02:58pGranholm says looking across the world to see who can increase s…
RE
02:58pPlane carrying Trump made emergency landing over weekend -reports
RE
02:58pEgypt working to lure new tourists after Russians, Ukrainians cut off
RE
02:58pUkraine says Russia bombed children's hospital in besieged Mariupol
RE
02:58pHilton to suspend development activity in Russia
RE
02:56pYears of low U.S. consumer energy costs wane following Russian invasion
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. LNG exporters emerge as big winners of Europe natgas crisis
2FTSE 100 rises after Zelensky says Ukraine not pressing on Nato members..
3Nokia Oyj : again rated by GlobalData as Managed Infrastructure Service..
4Wall St surges back led by tech, financials as oil plunges
5World Bank official says war-driven oil price hikes to slash growth for..

HOT NEWS