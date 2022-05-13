Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukrainian court to hear first war crimes case against Russian soldier

05/13/2022 | 04:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A view shows a Ukrainian flag near a destroyed building in Mariupol

KYIV (Reuters) - A Ukrainian court is expected on Friday to begin hearing the first war crimes case arising from Russia's Feb. 24 invasion after charging a captured Russian soldier with the murder of a 62-year-old civilian.

The case is of huge symbolic importance for Ukraine. The Kyiv government has accused Russia of atrocities and brutality against civilians during the invasion and said it has identified more than 10,000 possible war crimes.

Russia has denied targeting civilians or involvement in war crimes and accused Kyiv of staging them to smear its forces.

The Kyiv district court's website identified the soldier on trial as Vadim Shishimarin and said he was accused of "violations of the laws and norms of war".

The Ukrainian prosecutor general's office said the defendant was a 21-year-old soldier in the Kantemirovskaya tank division from the Moscow region.

He faces up to life imprisonment over the killing in the northeast Ukrainian village of Chupakhivka, east of the capital Kyiv, on Feb. 28.

The soldier could not be reached for comment. It was unclear whether he would appear in court or who would defend him.

The court hearing was due to begin at 1000 GMT.

In a statement, the prosecutor general's office said the soldier stole a privately-owned car to escape with four other Russian servicemen after their column was targeted by Ukrainian forces.

The statement said the Russian soldiers drove into the village of Chupakhivka where they saw an unarmed resident riding a bicycle and talking on his phone.

It said the suspect was ordered to kill the civilian to prevent him reporting on the Russians' presence and fired several shots through the open window of the car with an assault rifle at the civilian's head, and he died on the spot.

It did not say how the soldier was captured or elaborate on evidence that led to the war crimes charges.

The SBU Security Service of Ukraine conducted the investigation into the case, it said.

Michelle Bachelet, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, said on Thursday there were many examples of possible war crimes since the Russian invasion and that 1,000 bodies had been recovered so far in the Kyiv region.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) said on April 25 it would take part in a joint team with Ukrainian, Polish and Lithuanian prosecutors investigating war crimes allegations against Russian forces.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" to disarm the country and protect it from fascists, denying its forces committed abuses. Kyiv and its Western backers say the fascism claim is a false pretext for an unprovoked war of aggression.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Tom Balmforth, editing by Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:59aN.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'
RE
04:59aN.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'
RE
04:57aLondon stocks recover; set for weekly drop as slowdown, inflation fears linger
RE
04:50aChevron, Pertamina to explore lower carbon opportunities in Indonesia
RE
04:50aFTSE 100 Jumps as Invesors Weigh Powell Comments
DJ
04:49aHonda warns of rising costs, forecasts weaker annual profit
RE
04:47aEuro bounces off lows but heads for big weekly loss
RE
04:45aIsrael resumes raids in West Bank area where journalist was killed
RE
04:43aHong Kong's Q1 GDP shrinks 4 y/y
RE
04:42aANALYSIS : South Korea's high-speed 5G mobile revolution gives way to evolution
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Reduced to Neutral by Jefferies
2Bitcoin set for record losing streak as 'stablecoin' collapse crushes c..
3News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
4VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Berenberg lowers his opinion and switches to Neut..
5FlatexDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by..

HOT NEWS