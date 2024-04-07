MOSCOW, April 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian drones attacked the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on Sunday, damaging a truck parked near the station's canteen, Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing the plant authorities. (Writing by Felix Light; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
