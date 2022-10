KYIV, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine's exports of agricultural products could reach 7.5 million tonnes in October, a rise of more than 8% from the 6.9 million it exported last month, the deputy chair of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council, Denys Marchuk, said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Cawthorne)