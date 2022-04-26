Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukrainian farmers don bulletproof vests to plough frontline fields

04/26/2022 | 11:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ukrainian farmer wears body armour to plough frontline fields

ZAPORIZHZHIA REGION, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian farmers in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia which borders the frontline of the military conflict with Russia are now wearing body armour to plough their fields.

A week after the war started, grad rockets began falling right next door to the fields where contract farmer Yuri worked.

He now drives a tractor in a bulletproof vest and a ballistic helmet provided by his employer - kit he says he is used to from time spent doing military service. Farmers in the surrounding fields are following suit.

Although shelling in the area has increased in recent weeks, Yuri, 41, and his colleague Oleksii are determined to plough the fields this spring.

"We go out, pass the checkpoints, get to work, drink tea and coffee, put on our vests and go. We fill up (the gas tank) and then go to fields. If there is shelling, we pack up and go to the office," said Yuri, who gave only his first name.

Oleksii, 43, described the Russian rocket attacks as "scary" but manageable, since they often occur at night. After an attack people check the fields, and if necessary call in experts to help remove rockets and debris.

Ukraine is the world's fifth-biggest exporter of wheat and in the top three for maize, barley and sunflower seeds. The lack of Ukrainian grain on world markets due to the war has been pushing up food prices around the world.

Last week Ukraine's agriculture ministry said farmers have sown 2.5 million hectares of spring crops so far this year, 20% of the expected area, adding the spring sowing area could fall 20% due to the Russian invasion.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West says this a false pretext for an unprovoked war of aggression by President Vladimir Putin.

(Reporting by Reuters television,Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

By Joseph Campbell


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:49aEu commission to urge governments to consider strategies to boos…
RE
11:49aEu commission to recommend targeted testing and to begin monitor…
RE
11:49aEu to move away from emergency phase of covid pandemic - documen…
RE
11:46aU.s. crude futures extend gains, up $3 at $101.58/bbl…
RE
11:44aNew Mexico hit hard as wildfires sweep parched Southwest
RE
11:44aSouth Africa's green transition to cost over $64 bln by 2030
RE
11:44aNew Mexico hit hard as wildfires sweep parched Southwest
RE
11:43aWANTED : woman with green credentials for worst job in France
RE
11:40aSri Lanka says World Bank agrees to provide $600 million in financial aid
RE
11:40aExclusive - Trafigura to stop buying crude from Russia's Rosneft before May 15
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk gets Twitter for $44 billion, to cheers and fears of 'free speech'..
2Nasdaq slumps 2% ahead of Big Tech earnings
3Banco Santander S A : Q1 2022 Financial Report
4Chip startups using light instead of wires gaining speed and investment..
5Q1 2022 interim report January-March

HOT NEWS