Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukrainian foreign minister says situation in Mariupol may be 'red line' in talks

04/17/2022 | 11:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO - NATO foreign ministers and Ukrainian foreign minister meet in Brussels

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said there had not been any recent diplomatic communications between Russia and Ukraine at the level of their foreign ministries and that the situation in the port of Mariupol, which he described as "dire", may be a "red line" in the path of negotiations.

"Mariupol may be a red line", he told CBS News in an interview on Sunday.

Ukrainian soldiers resisted a Russian ultimatum to lay down arms on Sunday in the pulverized port of Mariupol, which Moscow said its forces had almost completely seized in what would be its biggest prize of the nearly two-month war.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said troops in Mariupol were still fighting despite a Russian demand to surrender by dawn.

"We didn't really have any contacts with Russian diplomats in recent weeks at the level of foreign ministries", Kuleba said in the interview.

"The only level of contact is the negotiating team that consists of the representatives of various institutions and members of parliament. They continue their consultations at the expert level but no high level talks are taking place," he added.

The foreign minister said he was expecting "intensification of heavy fighting in eastern Ukraine" in the coming weeks.

When asked about prospects of U.S. President Joe Biden visiting Ukraine, the foreign minister said Ukraine would be happy to welcome him and that a visit from him will send "an message of support."

The White House, however, said earlier this week there were no plans for Biden to visit the country that Russia invaded in late February.

"We are not sending the president to Ukraine," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Friday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Toby Chopra and Grant McCool)

By Kanishka Singh


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:30pDozens still missing as South Africa floods death toll rises to 443
RE
12:30pDozens still missing as South Africa floods death toll rises to 443
RE
12:22pUkrainian soldiers hold out in Mariupol, pope laments 'Easter of War'
RE
12:22pUkrainian soldiers hold out in Mariupol, pope laments 'Easter of War'
RE
12:16pTurkey's Erdogan condemns Israeli 'intervention' at Al-Aqsa mosque
RE
11:21aUkrainian foreign minister says situation in Mariupol may be 'red line' in talks
RE
10:50aFrench far-left gives no voting instructions after internal consultations
RE
10:43aUK's Johnson shredded ministerial code with lockdown breaches, constitutional expert says
RE
10:40aUK's Johnson shredded ministerial code with lockdown breaches, constitutional expert says
RE
10:39aDeath toll from South African floods now 443 - provincial premier
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St Week Ahead-Investors turn to defensive stocks as economic conce..
2Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
3Shanghai targets lockdown turning point by Wednesday - sources
4Gazprom says it continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine
5Ukrainian soldiers hold out in Mariupol, pope laments 'Easter of War'

HOT NEWS