(Reuters) - Russian drones attacked port infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa region, damaging a grain silo in the Izmail district in the early hours of Friday, regional governor Oleh Kiper said.

Nine trucks caught fire at the site, he wrote on the Telegram messaging app, adding that the fire has since been put out. There were no casualties, Kiper said.

