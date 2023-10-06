Nine trucks caught fire at the site, he wrote on the Telegram messaging app, adding that the fire has since been put out. There were no casualties, Kiper said.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sonali Paul)
(Reuters) - Russian drones attacked port infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa region, damaging a grain silo in the Izmail district in the early hours of Friday, regional governor Oleh Kiper said.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sonali Paul)
