Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Ukrainian infrastructure pounded again on Saturday

10/22/2022 | 04:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KYIV (Reuters) - Critical infrastructure across Ukraine was pounded again on Saturday, with several regions reporting strikes on energy facilities while missiles were shot down in others.

Energy facilities in the regions of Odesa, Kirovohrad and Lutsk had been hit, according to local officials, while other regions reported problems with electricity.

"Another rocket attack from terrorists who are fighting against civilian infrastructure and people," the Ukrainian president's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, wrote on the Telegram app.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian missile over the Kyiv region, local police chief Andriy Nyebytov said, posting a photograph of a column of smoke rising from a forest where he said the missile's debris had landed.

(Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
04:06aUkrainian infrastructure pounded again on Saturday
RE
04:02aRishi Sunak is first UK PM contender to pass threshold of 100 Tory MPs
AI
03:48aUganda health minister:3 people in Kampala hospital test positive for Ebola
RE
03:43aIndia's Kotak Mahindra Bank quarterly net profit jumps 27% y/y
RE
03:17aUganda health minister:3 people in Kampala isolation unit test positive for Ebola
RE
03:17aUganda health minister: three people in kampala's mulago hospita…
RE
02:58aMagnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes western Sichuan, China region - EMSC
RE
02:55aChina's Premier Li Keqiang left off new party Central Committee
RE
02:47aBoris Johnson flies back to Britain to attempt rapid comeback
RE
02:46aFormer Chinese president Hu Jintao escorted out of party congress
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden says he will veto if Republicans win Congress and try to ban abor..
2Mexican craft beer to gain ground despite soaring costs, says trade gro..
3Facebook threatens to block news content over Canada's revenue-sharing ..
4S.Korean court issues arrest warrants for former security leaders over ..
5Republican National Committee sues Google over email spam filters

HOT NEWS