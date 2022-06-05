Ukrainian lawmaker detained at Moldova's border

CHISINAU, June 5 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian lawmaker, Yevhen
Yakovenko, was detained at the Moldovan border at the request of
the International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol,
Moldova's border police said on Sunday.
Yakovenko was placed in a pretrial detention centre, a press
service representative of the border police said.
Viorel Tentiu, the head of Interpol in Moldova, said in a
statement that Yakovenko was put on the list following
accusations from Belarus of bribery and corruption.
A search of public records for wanted persons on the
Interpol website for Yakovenko's name did not produce any
results on Sunday night.
Ukraine and Belarus officials could not immediately be
reached for comment.
Yakovenko was elected to the Ukrainian parliament, the
Verkhovna Rada, from the Donetsk region, according to
information on the parliament's website.
Fears have grown recently that Moldova could be drawn in to
the conflict in neighbouring Ukraine, after pro-Russian
separatists in a breakaway region reported a number of attacks
and explosions there, which they blamed on Kyiv.
Moldova, a country of around 2.6 million people wedged
between Ukraine and Romania, has taken a decisive pro-Western
political turn since President Maia Sandu took office at the end
of 2020, defeating a Moscow-aligned incumbent.
The country has an ethnic Romanian majority but a large and
influential Russian-speaking minority, and close economic ties
to Moscow.
(Reporting by Alexander Tanas in Chisinau;
Writing in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly
Editing by Matthew Lewis)