Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukrainian makes keychains from downed Russian jet

04/30/2022 | 10:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Never mind forging swords into plowshares, Ukrainian businessman Iurii Vysoven is turning wreckage from a downed Russian fighter plane into souvenir key chains.

The proceeds go to fund drones for Ukraine's armed forces.

"This is a really unique gift to those who helped us."

The key chains are made from a Russian Su-34 fighter jet, which Ukraine's military say it shot down near the town of Borodyanka in March.

Ukraine's defense ministry has posted images of the wreckage, which it says had the tail number RF-81251 and the call sign "31 Red."

Russia does not confirm details of military losses and Reuters is unable to verify the circumstances in which the plane came down.

After the Russians withdrew from around Borodyanka and refocused their efforts on eastern Ukraine, Vysoven asked the region's defenders if he could have some of the wreckage, scattered over farmland.

Vysoven cuts 4 inch long fragments out of the plane's fuselage, which he shapes, polishes and prints with information about the plane.

Each key chain is then engraved with a unique serial number.

He says he has been surprised by the response.

"Many of my friends tell me 1,000 USD, nobody will give you this for this piece of metal, it's crazy. In the morning, I woke up and understand on my phone (that) it's already 20-30,000USD collected, and we see this constant flow of messages of people asking questions and telling they want to donate more, they tell us it is an incredible idea."

Whilst he says he will continue making and selling the key chains, Vysoven says his dream is to stop running his 'Drones for Ukraine' campaign altogether.

"My dream is to win, everyone (to be) safe. (For) Everyone (to) return home safe. And we don't need to collect money to save someone's life."


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:47pIndia seizes $725 million of Xiaomi assets over illegal remittances
RE
01:33pUkraine says Russian strike knocks out Odesa airport
RE
01:29pPakistan to keep energy subsidies unchanged against IMF advice
RE
01:26pRussia says it hit 17 Ukrainian facilities, killed more than 200 troops
RE
01:25pSouthern Californians told to restrict lawn watering to one day a week
RE
12:58pBolsonaro says demonstrators expected to show support for Constitution
RE
12:09pLavrov says sanctions being discussed with Ukraine, Kyiv denies it
RE
12:05pIn Georgia, protesters march at monument to U.S. South's pro-slavery past
RE
12:00pUkrainian border guards sing national anthem in Azovstal
RE
11:51aSatellites detect California cow burps, a major methane source, from space
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC's top shareholder calls for banking giant's break-up - source
2VEON : files Form 20-F and Dutch Annual Report for financial year 2021
3Buffett defends investments and cash stake, targets Wall Street at Berk..
4Berkshire bought $51 billion stock as Buffett combats supply chain; ope..
5India seizes $725 million of Xiaomi assets over illegal remittances

HOT NEWS