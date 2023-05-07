(Reuters) - An explosion was heard following a missile attack that hit the Black Sea city of Odesa overnight, a local Ukrainian official said, while air raid alerts rang out in other regions of the country including the capital, Kyiv.

"There has been an enemy missile attack," Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Odesa military administration, said on his Telegram channel.

"Air defense is working on the outskirts of Kyiv!" Kyiv's military administration said on its Telegram channel shortly after midnight on Monday local time. "Stay in the shelters until the air raid alarm goes off!"

Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne also reported an explosion followed by a fire in Odesa and the sound of explosions in Kherson in the south.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

