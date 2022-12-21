Ukrainian minister sees big fall in 2022 corn harvest, smaller corn area in 2023

KYIV, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine's corn production could
fall to 22-23 million tonnes this year from 41.9 million in 2021
because of a reduction in the harvested area caused by Russia's
invasion, its agriculture minister said on Wednesday.
Russia invaded Ukraine in late February and swathes of land
in the east, south and north of the country were occupied or
damaged by hostilities.
"It would be good if we harvest 22 to 23 million tonnes ," Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky, whose country is a
major global exporter of corn, told Reuters in an interview.
The ministry in September, forecast the 2022 corn crop at 25
million to 27 million tonnes.
Solsky said farmers, facing a lack of fuel and funds, had
left a lot of corn in their fields, and these areas could be
harvested by spring.
"It means less volume and worse grain quality," he said.
Ukraine has already completed the 2022 wheat and barley
harvest, threshing 19.4 million and 5.6 million tonnes
respectively.
Farmers had also harvested 18.4 million tonnes of corn from
70% of the expected area with a yield of 6.27 tonnes per hectare
as of Dec. 15, according to agriculture ministry data.
The overall grain harvest totalled almost 45 million tonnes
as of Dec. 15 and the ministry, which has forecast a total
harvest of 51 million tonnes, has said 49.2 million tonnes could
potentially be exported, depending on the logistical situation.
The exports could include 16.3 million tonnes of wheat, it
said.
Ukraine's exports have fallen significantly so far this
season due to the war and Russian blockades of Ukrainian
seaports.
Three leading Ukrainian Black Sea ports were unblocked at
the end of July under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv brokered by
the United Nations and Turkey.
MORE SUNFLOWER, LESS CORN
Solsky said a large area of non-harvested corn would prevent
farmers from sowing corn again on these fields, with sunflower a
possible replacement crop next spring.
"Harvesting corn in winter means that the fields will not be
ready for the spring sowing of corn and this is another reason
why there will be less corn. The fields will be sown with
something else," he said.
"I think there will be millions more hectares of sunflower
planting. First and foremost, by reducing corn crops."
He said Ukraine, the world's major sunflower oil maker and
exporter in peacetime, would export a "few million" tonnes of
sunseed this season, leaving local sunoil refineries without raw
materials.
Ukraine traditionally processes the lion's share of its
sunseed output domestically, exporting a very insignificant
amount of the commodity.
Ukraine had harvested 10.1 million tonnes of sunseed from
4.6 million hectares, or from 98% of the expected area, as of
mid-December. The sunseed harvest totalled 16.38 million tonnes
in 2021.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage,
Kirsten Donovan)