Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukrainian negotiator says any agreement with Russia 'isn't worth a broken penny'

05/28/2022 | 04:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian presidential adviser and peace talks negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said on Saturday that any agreement with Russia cannot be trusted and Moscow can only be stopped in its invasion by force.

"Any agreement with Russia isn't worth a broken penny, Podolyak wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "Is it possible to negotiate with a country that always lies cynically and propagandistically?"

Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other after peace talks stalled, with the last known face-to-face negotiations on March 29. The Kremlin said earlier this month Ukraine was showing no willingness to continue peace talks, while officials in Kyiv blamed Russia for the lack of progress.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that President Vladimir Putin was the only Russian official he was willing to meet with to discuss how to end the war.

Putin says Russian forces are on a special operation to demilitarise Ukraine and rid it of radical anti-Russian nationalists. Ukraine and its allies call that a false pretext to invade Ukraine on Feb. 24.

"Russia has proved that it is a barbarian country that threatens world security," Podolyak said. "A barbarian can only be stopped by force."

(Reporting in Kyiv by Max Hunder; Writing in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:51aExports of Nigerian Forcados crude oil to rise in July- programme
RE
04:50aNigeria's Jonathan can contest presidential elections next year, court rules
RE
04:43aSouth Africa arrests former Transnet executives for alleged graft
RE
04:37aUkrainian negotiator says any agreement with Russia 'isn't worth a broken penny'
RE
04:36aTunisian judge issues travel ban against Ennahda party leader - official
RE
04:36aRussia shows off Zircon hypersonic cruise missile in test-launch at sea
RE
04:34aIndonesia rescuers search for 26 after boat capsizes
RE
04:23aChina's first residential REITs to be launched
RE
04:20aRussia shows off Zircon hypersonic cruise missile in test-launch at sea
RE
04:17aChina signs deal with Samoa as Australia vows Pacific Islands plan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukrainian negotiator says any agreement with Russia 'isn't worth a brok..
2Vale S A : Internal Regulations - Finance Committee
3Stock rally fanned by hopes of Fed 'past peak hawkishness'
4Exports of Nigerian Forcados crude oil to rise in July- programme
5Ukrainian negotiator says any agreement with Russia 'isn't worth a brok..

HOT NEWS