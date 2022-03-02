Ukrainian official posts video he says shows Russian tanks in Kherson

The advisor, Anton Gerashchenko, said the video showed civilians in the southern city of Kherson taking away flags from Russian invaders set up in the heart of the city. Moscow said on Wednesday it had seized Kherson, the biggest win yet in its week-long invasion if its neighbour.

The video appears to show a uniformed man first carrying the flags away from what looks like an administrative building to leave them on the tank. Reuters did not verify the video independently.

(Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)