Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukrainian official posts video he says shows Russian tanks in Kherson

03/02/2022 | 06:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - A video posted by an adviser to Ukraine's interior minister on social media on Wednesday showed a person in civilian clothes approaching a tank and then lifting Ukrainian flags from it and waving them in the air shouting "Glory to Ukraine!".

The advisor, Anton Gerashchenko, said the video showed civilians in the southern city of Kherson taking away flags from Russian invaders set up in the heart of the city. Moscow said on Wednesday it had seized Kherson, the biggest win yet in its week-long invasion if its neighbour.

The video appears to show a uniformed man first carrying the flags away from what looks like an administrative building to leave them on the tank. Reuters did not verify the video independently.

(Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:50aExxon focuses on returns, emission cuts ahead of investor day
RE
06:48aRussian PM pledges flexible taxes, support to IT firms as crisis unfolds
RE
06:47aRussia's top airline assessing sanctions impact, asks EU regulators for clarity
RE
06:44aCOMMODITIES-Oil, wheat and aluminium jump as sanctions on Russia bite
RE
06:44aSerbia announces presidential election for April 3
RE
06:38aFactbox-Companies cut Russia operations and trade as sanctions tighten
RE
06:37aFrench left-wing candidate Taubira fails to qualify for presidential race
RE
06:34aUkrainian official posts video he says shows Russian tanks in Kherson
RE
06:34aCesiumAstro secures $60 million in funding from Airbus Ventures and others
RE
06:33aIraq pumped well below OPEC+ oil quota in February, data shows
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Russia seeks to halt investor stampede as sanctions hammer economy
3Ericsson says DoJ determined agreement between the two has been breache..
4WRAPUP 3-Boeing, Exxon, Apple join Western firms spurning Russia over U..
5VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS