KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine's parliament voted on Thursday to accept the resignation of Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko a week after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked for his dismissal.

"The resignation is accepted," Tkachenko said after the chamber voted overwhelmingly to approve his departure.

He quit last week after Zelenskiy called for his government to keep a tight lid on spending during Russia's war on his country, and asked his prime minister to consider replacing the culture minister.

Tkachenko had been a proponent of several high-profile and costly projects.

He reiterated his position after the vote in parliament, saying spending on culture during the war was important.

"Culture in war is as important as drones. Because culture is about both the past and the future. This is what unites us, it is about talents. It is ultimately about our soft power in the world," he said on the Telegram messaging app.

The Ukrainian government has been channelling funding into the armed forces and defence sector since the war began.

Lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said parliament would not consider the appointment of a replacement for Tkachenko on Thursday, and was unlikely to do so this week.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka and Olena Harmash, Editing by Timothy Heritage)