Ukrainian parliament restores import taxes

KYIV, June 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine's parliament has restored
import taxes that had been lifted to ensure enough food and
goods reached local consumers despite disruptions to logistics
chains since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, lawmakers said on
Tuesday.
Danylo Hetmantsev, head of parliament's committee on
finance, tax and customs policy, said on the Telegram app that
234 lawmakers in the 450-seat parliament had voted in favour of
a bill setting out the restoration of import taxes.
The state budget has lost more than 14 billion hryvnias
($473.90 million) in revenues since the import duties and value
added tax were suspended on April 1, the finance ministry said
in an appeal to parliament to restore taxation.
It said that loopholes had allowed the import not only of
essential goods, but also of luxury items and expensive cars.
"In addition, lower taxation on imports creates a
competitive advantage for imports over domestically produced
products. As a result, domestic producers are experiencing
additional obstacles to resuming production," the ministry said
in a document published on the parliamentary website.
The bill must be signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and
then published to go into effect.
($1 = 29.5420 hryvnias)
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage)