Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukrainian prime minister says forces in Mariupol have not surrendered - ABC

04/17/2022 | 10:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal speaks on the Chernobyl exclusion zone at a news briefing in Kyiv

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Remaining Ukrainian forces in the southern port of Mariupol are still fighting and continue to defy a Russian demand that they surrender, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Sunday.

"The city still has not fallen," Shmyhal told ABC's "This Week" program, adding that Ukrainian soldiers continue to control some parts of the city.

"So there is no whole control" of Mariupol by Russian forces, Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal said that he and Ukrainian finance officials will seek more financial assistance this week during International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington.

"We need more money for executing of our humanitarian and social obligations," Shmyhal said. "Now, only half of our economy is working. So we ask for financial support."

Shmyhal added that Ukraine is currently running a budget deficit of about $5 billion per month.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By David Lawder


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:50aFrench far-left gives no voting instructions after internal consultations
RE
10:43aUK's Johnson shredded ministerial code with lockdown breaches, constitutional expert says
RE
10:40aUK's Johnson shredded ministerial code with lockdown breaches, constitutional expert says
RE
10:39aDeath toll from South African floods now 443 - provincial premier
RE
10:37aChina Eastern resumes Boeing 737-800 flights after March crash
RE
10:32aFrench prosecutor studying EU anti-fraud agency report on Le Pen
RE
10:31aUkrainian soldiers hold out in Mariupol, pope laments 'Easter of War'
RE
10:31aUkrainian soldiers hold out in Mariupol, pope laments 'Easter of War'
RE
10:21aOn 'Easter of war', pope implicitly criticises Russia over Ukraine
RE
10:09aS.Africa's Eskom to implement power cuts to replenish emergency reserves
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St Week Ahead-Investors turn to defensive stocks as economic conce..
2Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
3Shanghai targets lockdown turning point by Wednesday - sources
4Ukrainian soldiers hold out in Mariupol, pope laments 'Easter of War'
5Gazprom says it continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

HOT NEWS