Gladkov said in his Telegram channel that the victims - a couple, a grandmother and a boy of 17 - were killed when their house took a direct hit from a shell. He said a girl survived and was in intensive care.
Attacks on Belgorod have taken place frequently since 2022 but escalated in recent months, with 25 people killed in a single incident in late December. Thousands of Ukrainian civilians have been killed in Russian attacks.
Both sides say they do not target civilians.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)