Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukrainian troops dig in at new front line in bid to stop Russian advance

07/08/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Donetsk region

ON THE ROAD TO SIVERSK (Reuters) - As artillery fire booms nearby, Dmytro looks up and listens.

"That's ours," notes the 28-year-old, deputy commander of his infantry unit, perched on the edge of a deep earth bunker covered with logs and sandbags near the road to the frontline town of Siversk in eastern Ukraine.

"This sound calms us down," he says. "Right now it's more of our artillery than theirs, so it's good. But there might be incoming soon."

Light machine guns are at the ready atop an embankment, as the unit, which recently pulled back from the now-occupied city of Lysychansk, prepares to defend a new frontline in the fight for the Donbas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made capturing the industrialised region on behalf of separatist proxies a main war aim after an abortive assault on Kyiv beginning on Feb. 24.

The troops say a nearby artillery piece, firing from a field but hidden from view, is a U.S.-donated M777 Howitzer. Soviet-era rocket systems are also used nearby.

American instructors in other European countries have been training groups of Ukrainian artillerymen since April on the Howitzers. It is hoped these and other foreign weapons will help Ukraine turn the tide and push back Russia's advance, but troops doubt the current commitments of long-range weapons and ammunition will be enough.

"We can hold them, but we can't push them back with what we have now," Dymtro said.

Russian forces have not made significant progress in recent days, and Reuters saw Ukrainian tanks with men riding atop them moving to the front near Siversk, alongside trucks carrying logs to build new defensive positions.

The two sides exchanged artillery fire around the city of Bakhmut and along the road from that city to Siversk, often igniting large fires in unharvested wheat fields.

"Russia is likely concentrating equipment on the front line in the direction of Siversk," Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Friday. "It's forces are likely pausing to replenish before undertaking new offensive operations" which could focus on Siversk, the ministry said.

Beyond Siversk, the next targets for Russian forces are likely the symbolically important cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk to the west, where Russian-backed proxy forces first launched a previous campaign to take over the Donbas in 2014.

Russia sent troops into Ukraine in what it called a "special operation" to demilitarise its neighbour. Ukraine and Western nations have dismissed this as a baseless pretext for invasion.

Voron, a commander of a Ukrainian artillery unit, spoke to Reuters while hiding from view and identified himself by a nom de guerre. He said as well as insufficient ammunition to match the Russians, Ukraine's Western supporters were often giving Ukraine shorter-range ammunition than the high-tech weapons are capable of firing.

"Some of our foreign friends are speaking more than actually doing," Voron, 23, said of Western support for Ukraine.

"For people in the rest of Europe, this is like a TV show, but for us, it's real," he said. "Yes, we are losing some of our guys, but this is a war."

(Reporting by Simon Lewis; Editing by Nick Macfie)

By Simon Lewis


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:17pFormer UK finance minister Sunak bids to replace PM Johnson
RE
01:11pCanada border services agency says due to current rogers network…
RE
01:07pCitigroup asked by SEC to 'enhance' disclosures on Russia
RE
01:06pWall Street dips after strong jobs data fans rate hike worries
RE
01:04pCriminal complaint filed against UBS over DRC-linked funds
RE
01:02pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for fourth week in five - Baker Hughes
RE
12:58pBiden orders U.S flags flown at half-staff to honor Japan's Abe
RE
12:54pWildfire burns through giant sequoias in California's Yosemite
RE
12:54pBiden orders U.S flags flown at half-staff to honor Japan's Abe
RE
12:51pWheat surges 5% to one-week high on easing recession fears
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

12G Energy AG confirms sales and earnings guidance for 2022, 2024 and 20..
2Petrobras : on 2Q22 results July 7, 2022
3Analyst recommendations: Walmart, Morgan Stanley, 3M Company, United Ai..
4Illimity Bank S p A : Communication of changes in share capital
5New Oriental Education & Technology : Announcement - Date of Board Meet..

HOT NEWS