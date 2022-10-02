Ukrainian troops take down pro-Russian flags

STORY: Video posted by Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, first deputy chief of the Ukraine's Department of Patrol Police, showed a Ukrainian service member climbing a metal structure before throwing to the ground the black-blue-red flag of the Donetsk People's Republic and the white-blue-red Russian flag.

Ukrainian troops said on October 1 that they had retaken the key bastion of Lyman in occupied eastern Ukraine. Voices in the video can be heard referring to the 81 Airborne Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces - a unit which was one of the first units to enter Lyman and help retake the town - according to Ukrainian army.

