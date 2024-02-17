STORY: Ukrainian troops have been forced to withdraw from the devastated eastern town of Avdiivka, Ukraine's new army chief said in the early hours of Saturday (February 17).

That's paved the way for Russia's biggest advance since May 2023, when it captured the city of Bakhmut.

General Oleksandr Syrskyi said the withdrawal was to avoid being encircled by Russian forces and to, quote, "preserve the lives and health of servicemen".

Capturing Avdiivka is key to Russia's aim of securing full control of the two provinces that make up the industrial Donbas region.

It could also hand President Vladimir Putin a battlefield victory as he seeks re-election next month.

The announcement also comes as Ukraine faces acute shortages of ammunition, with U.S. military aid delayed for months in Congress.

The loss of the town, therefore, may give President Volodymyr Zelenskiy a stronger case to ask the West for more urgent military aid.

At the Munich Security Conference on Saturday he said an "artificial" shortage of weapons was strengthening Putin's forces on the battlefield.

He called for additional packages of weapons and air defenses.

"Do not ask Ukraine when the war will end," he added, "ask yourself, why is Putin still able to continue it?"